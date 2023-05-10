India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Purdue University, US on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), for cooperation in capacity building, R&D, and industry participation.

Minister of Telecommunications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is on a visit to Silicon Valley, said the semiconductor industry will double from $600 billion to more than $1 trillion in the next few years.

“India is the most cost-effective country. It is the only place with talent. So, the next big destination has to be India...India’s approach of developing comprehensive ecosystem is absolutely the right thing,” he said.

He added that the industry leaders in the US have also highly appreciated the actions taken so far in India – in terms of industry-friendly policies and regulations.

On his trip to the US, Vaishnaw also met Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google, and said he had a “good discussion on India Stack and Make in India.”

The Minister is also meeting top bosses of HP, Intel, Western Digital, Micron, Applied Materials, and AMD, among others.

He is also going to spend some time at Stanford University for a discussion.