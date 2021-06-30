Food, fuel prices lift CPI-IW to 120.6 points

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The all-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for May saw an increase of 0.5 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of food and fuel items. It stood at 120.6 points compared to 120.1 points in April. It is an increase of 0.30 per cent compared to May last year.
The Labour Bureau’s press release said the maximum upward pressure in current index came from food and beverages group contributing 0.35 percentage points to the total change. When prices of rice, pulses, kerosene and petrol increased, it was countered by the drop in prices of mango, watermelon and lady’s finger.
The Labour Bureau said year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.24 per cent compared to 5.14 per cent for the previous month and 5.10 per cent during the corresponding month an year before. “Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.26 per cent against 4.78 per cent of the previous month and 5.88 per cent during the corresponding month an year ago,” the release added.
Minister of Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar claimed that the rise in index will result increased wages of working class population by way of increase in dearness allowance. He hoped that the increase in wages will provide respite to working class families who have witnessed many hardships during the Covid lockdown.
Director General, Labour Bureau DPS Negi said the rise in index is in line with all other price indices compiled and released by different agencies. He added that the marginal increase is due to increase in prices of food and fuel items which is also in line with other price indices.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...