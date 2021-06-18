Food prices add 8 points to CPI -AL, RL

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The all-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI-AL and CPI-RL) saw an increase of eight points in May mainly due to rise in prices of food products such as wheat atta, meat, goat, fish fresh, mustard oil, groundnut oil, pulses, vegetables and fruits. 1049 and 1057 are the new numbers respectively, for CPI-AL and CPI-RL.
CPI-AL recorded an increase of 1 to 17 points in 18 States and a decrease of 2 and 3 points in Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura States, respectively.
“Tamil Nadu with 1247 points topped the index table, whereas Himachal Pradesh State with 815 points stood at the bottom,” the Labour Ministry said in a statement.
CPI-RL recorded an increase of 1 to 14 points in 18 States and a decrease of 2 points each in Tamil Nadu and Tripura States. “Tamil Nadu with 1231 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 855 points stood at the bottom,” the Centre added.
Maharashtra recorded maximum increase in the CPI-AL, and for CPI-RL, both Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir topped the chart with an increase of 14 points.
The maximum decrease in the CPI-AL was recorded in Tripura (-3 points) and Tamil Nadu and Tripura recorded maximum fall of -2 points in CPI-RL due to fall in the prices of rice, onion, fish fresh, chillies green, turmeric etc.
The Ministry added that point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 2.94 per cent and 3.12 per cent in May 2021 compared to 2.66 per cent and 2.94 per cent respectively, in April, 2021 and 8.40 per cent and 8.12 per cent respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year.
Speaking about the latest index, Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the increase in CPI-AL and RL will have a positive impact on the income of the workers engaged in agricultural and rural sector by way of increased wages.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...