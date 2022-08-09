GeM portal set to on-board 589 eligible cooperatives

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will e-launch the onboarding of cooperatives on the GeM portal on Tuesday.

With the e-launch, all eligible cooperatives will be able to start placing orders on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, an official statement said.

Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, and National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) President, Dileep Sanghani, will also be present at the programme.

Recently, the Ministry of Cooperation in an advisory had made NCUI the nodal agency to facilitate on-boarding of cooperatives and coordinating with GeM authorities.

The NCUI has compiled and forwarded a list of cooperatives with turnover/ deposits of Rs 100 crore to GeM for the on-boarding process.

"589 cooperatives have been shortlisted as eligible for on-boarding," the statement added.

GeM has been set up as the national procurement portal to provide an end-to-end online marketplace for Central and state government departments/ ministries and PSUs to procure common-use goods and services.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to expand the GeM’s mandate to allow cooperatives to procure goods and services through the portal in June.

"Cooperatives will not only get competitive prices through an open and transparent process, but will also be able to procure from about 45 lakh authenticated sellers/ service providers across the country on a single platform. Besides, this willsave time and reduce administrative costs for cooperatives," the statement added.