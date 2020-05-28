Economy

India and EU hold talks on pandemic, upcoming Summit

New Delhi | Updated on May 28, 2020

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar   -  AFP

European High Representative Josep Borrell   -  AFP

Jaishankar, Borrell agree to ensure flow of crucial medical supplies, keep global trade open

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed the need to ensure flow of medical supplies and keep trade open in the context of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Summit postponed

The two leaders also talked about preparations for the fifteenth EU-India Summit, which was postponed in March due to the pandemic, foreign policy matters including Iran, Afghanistan and China, in a video conference on Thursday.

“High Representative Borrell thanked Minister Jaishankar for the Indian government’s assistance in facilitating the repatriation of over 11,000 EU tourists from India. They agreed on the need to ensure the flow of crucial medical supplies, and on keeping global trade and value chains open,” according to an official release of the Delegation of the EU to India.

Borrell and Jaishankar confirmed the commitment of both the EU and India to work together to overcome the global pandemic and stressed the importance of an effective global socio-economic recovery. They also agreed that the current pandemic made the EU-India Strategic Partnership even more relevant.

“This was true in terms of joining efforts to strengthen the multilateral system, as well as in further developing the bilateral relationship, including trade and investment and security cooperation,” the release said.

Following earlier calls between the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission with the Indian Prime Minister, Borrell and Jaishankar discussed preparations for the EU-India Summit, which will be held as soon as possible, the release added.

The leaders looked forward to the Summit as an important opportunity to advance on all aspects of the EU-India relationship. They also discussed relevant foreign policy topics, including Afghanistan, China, and Iran, it said.

Published on May 28, 2020

