India has awarded tenders for setting up 412,000 tonnes of green hydrogen manufacturing and 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

MNRE Secretary Bhupinder S Bhalla during his opening remarks at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 in Netherlands on Wednesday highlighted India’s achievements under the SIGHT program and the progress of pilot projects under the mission.

Addressing the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 in Netherlands on Wednesday he said that India has awarded tenders for setting up 412,000 tonnes of green hydrogen production capacity and 1,500 megawatt (MW) of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity, MNRE tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bhalla emphasised on India’s advantages as a green hydrogen producer, particularly as a country with one of the cheapest sources of renewable energy. India is leading the charge towards a more inclusive and environmentally-conscious energy landscape.

Last year, the MNRE launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission, under which it is implementing the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme that aims to establish electrolyser manufacturing base and green hydrogen producing facilities.

Under Component 1 of SIGHT, the MNRE has allocated Rs 4,440 crore for manufacturing electrolysers for the period FY26 to FY30, while Component 2 deals with an allocation of ₹13,050 for producing green hydrogen from FY26 to FY30.

Overall, under SIGHT, the total financial incentive is ₹17,490 crore and the two components have been launched with the aim of enabling rapid scale-up, technology development and cost reduction. State-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is the implementing agency. The overarching objective of the mission is to make India the global hub for production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

India’s green hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach 5 million tonnes (MT) per annum, with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 gigawatts (GW), contributing to reduction in dependence on import of fossil fuels. Achievement of Mission targets is expected to reduce a cumulative ₹1 lakh crore worth of fossil fuel imports by 2030.

Nearly 50 MT per annum of CO2 emissions are expected to be averted through production and use of the targeted quantum of green hydrogen. In August 2023, the government notified the standards for green hydrogen, which specifies that the commodity should be produced using renewable energy and the non-biogenic carbon emissions in the process should not be more than 2 kg CO2 equivalent per kg of hydrogen.