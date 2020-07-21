India begins anti-subsidy probe on Chinese export of select yarn

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday initiated a probe into alleged low-cost imports of a certain type of yarn from China, which is impacting the domestic industry.
The Commerce Ministry’s investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has started the probe to assess if the subsidy programme of China for exports of ‘Viscose Rayon Filament Yarn above 60 deniers” is impacting the Indian industry adversely.
The Association of Man-Made Fibre Industry of India (AMFII) has filed an application before the DGTR, on behalf of domestic industry, for anti-subsidy investigation on the imports of this yarn from China.
The applicant has alleged that material injury to the domestic industry is being caused due to subsidised imports from China and has requested for imposition of countervailing duty on these imports.
The product resembles silk, cotton and wool in its feel and texture. It is used in making woven fabrics, home furnishings, knitting and others. It is a popular choice for making fabrics such as georgettes, crepes and chiffons.
“On the basis of the duly substantiated written application by or on behalf of the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating subsidisation” of the yarn originating in or exported from China, “the authority hereby initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged subsidies...and to recommend the amount of countervailing duty, which, if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry,” the DGTR said in a notification.
If it is established that subsidies by China are impacting domestic industry, the DGTR would recommend the amount of countervailing duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.
The period for investigation is from April 2019 to March 2020. However, it will cover the data of 2016-19.
Under the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, a member country is allowed to impose anti-subsidy or countervailing duty if a product is subsidised by the government of its trading partner.
These duties are trade remedies to protect domestic industry. Subsidy on a product makes it competitive in price terms in other markets. Countries provide subsidies to boost their exports.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...