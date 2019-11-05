India has exited RCEP: Commerce Minister

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has clarified that India has taken a final decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement for the present, but if the 15-member bloc made sincere efforts to resolve its concerns then it could talk to them.
“As we have said the present decision (to exit RCEP) is absolutely final. But as the 15 nations have themselves said...if they make a sincere effort to resolve our concerns and give us confidence and help us to balance the trade inequality….then I think every nation should talk to their friends. We have no enmity with anyone,” Goyal said addressing a question at a press conference on Tuesday on the joint statement issued by the RCEP Leaders in Bangkok stating that member countries will work together to address India’s concerns.
The joint statement, endorsed by heads of states from all 16 RCEP countries, including the 10-member ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India, also stated that, “India’s final decision will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues.”
Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a tough stand at the negotiations as all India’s demands were not being met by the RCEP countries. “Many of our demands had been accepted. But when we saw things in balance, we felt that we should not go for it,” the Minister said.
Listing out the areas where India’s concerns remained, Goyal said that a big point of concern was the ‘rules of origin’. “Till all countries did not have similar tariffs, till then India would need protection to ensure that goods from one country should not find its way into its market through another country by means of circumvention. India did not compromise on the matter,” he said.
Similarly India stood its ground on its demand that the base rate of duty (for calculating tariff cuts) should be 2019 instead of 2014, as agreed earlier, as those rates were not relevant any more, the Minister said.
He added that India had also been firm in its demand that an adequate Auto Trigger Safeguard Mechanism be put in place to save the economy against dumping of cheap imports and import surges. The country also did not want to accept `ratchet’ obligation in the investment chapter that would have prevented it from changing its existing rules.
Goyal also stressed that the decision to get into the RCEP negotiations was taken by the UPA and his government had to stay engaged as talks had already been initiated.
The 15 RCEP countries, excluding India, announced a conclusion of the negotiations for a free trade pact between them and expressed hopes that the agreement would be signed sometime next year.
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...