India reports 41,806 Covid-19 cases, 581 deaths on Thursday

India reported 41,806 fresh Covid cases on Thursday and 581 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am, as per Health Ministry data. This is the second consecutive day of rising daily fresh cases. Kerala registered the highest number of new cases at 15,637, followed by Maharashtra at 8,602. There was a spike in active cases in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Telangana, Tripura and Goa. Maharashtra registered the highest number of daily deaths at 170, followed by Kerala at 128.

US Covid-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

Cumulatively India reported 3,09,87,880 cases, of which active cases numbered 4,32,041, recovered cases 3,01,43,850, and the death toll was 4,11,989.

Tamil Nadu reports 3,211 new Covid cases

The weekly positivity rate is 2.21 per cent and daily positivity rate is 2.15 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for 24 consecutive days, and below 5 per cent for 38 straight days. India conducted 19,43,488 tests during the previous day, taking the total tests to 43.80 crore.

The country has administered 39,13,40,491 vaccine doses so far, with 34,97,058 shots in the last 24 hours till 8 am.