Amidst a broader slowdown in Asia-Pacific (APAC) deal activity, India has emerged as a bright spot, registering an 11.9 per cent year-on-year increase in deal volume for the period of January to October 2024. This starkly contrasts the overall APAC region, which saw a 4.8 per cent decline in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing deals during the same period.

According to GlobalData, a data and analytics company, the growth in India’s deal activity helped to mitigate the impact of declines in other major APAC economies such as China, Singapore, and Malaysia. While these countries experienced significant drops in deal volume, India, along with Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand, showed resilience and contributed to a more balanced regional picture.

While the overall APAC deal landscape remains subdued, India’s positive trajectory offers hope for the region’s economic prospects.

GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals a decline in global deal activity. During the period under review, there were 41,452 announced deals (encompassing mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing). This figure represents a 10.2 per cent decrease compared to the 46,166 deals announced during the same period in the previous year.

The report on the APAC deal landscape during the period said that the APAC region outperformed others, with only a single-digit decline compared to double-digit drops in North America, Europe, and South and Central America.

Meanwhile, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia experienced y-o-y decline in deal volume by 22.9 per cent , 17.6 per cent, 14.4 per cent, 13.9 per cent, and 33 per cent, respectively, during the period under review.

Experts attribute this relative strength to the robust performance of economies like India, which have continued to attract investor interest despite the challenging global economic environment. The Indian market’s potential for growth, coupled with favorable government policies, is likely to have played a key role in driving deal activity.