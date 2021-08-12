July automobile wholesales improve on monthly basis

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Amidst rising costs and heavy headwinds, domestic automobile wholesales in July have grown on a sequential basis with positive numbers across segments, according to the latest monthly data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday.
Passenger car sales grew by seven per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 1,30,080 units in July as compared with 1,21,378 units in June this year. Utility vehicle sales grew by 23 per cent at 1,24,057 units as against 1,00,760 units in the previous month. As a result, total passenger vehicle sales grew 14 per cent m-o-m to 2,64,442 units, compared with 2,31,633 units in June.
In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales grew eight per cent m-o-m to 8,37,096 during last month as compared with 7,77,100 units in June. Scooter sales grew at 51 per cent m-o-m to 3,66,292 units during the month as against 2,41,689 units in the previous month.
The higher sales in both the categories has pushed the total two-wheeler sales growth up by 19 per cent to 12,53,937 units in July as compared with 10,55,777 units in June this year.
Three-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew 90 per cent m-o-m to 17,888 units during July as compared with 9,397 units in the previous month, the SIAM data showed.
On a year-on-year basis, wholesale performance has improved for most of the categories with double-digit growth, except the two-wheeler segment because of lower sales volume of motorcycles.
Speaking on the July performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Indian automobile industry continues to face heavy headwinds in the form of global semi-conductor shortage and steep rise in commodity prices. On one hand, the industry is managing such supply chain challenges while ensuring safety of its people, and on the other hand industry is also keeping a close eye on the onset of a third wave in India and across the world.”
Amidst such challenging and uncertain business environment, the auto industry is trying to maximise production and sales, he said.
“However, sales for the period of April to July 2021 for passenger vehicle segment are still lower than the level of 2016-17, for two-wheeler segment, it is lower than the level of 2010-11, and for three-wheeler segment, it has been pushed back by many years,” Menon added.
