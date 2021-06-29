After Cairn, Devas targets AI to enforce arbitration awards

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Shareholders and investors of Devas Multimedia have filed a petition in a US court to attach the assets of Air India to enforce the $1.5-billion arbitration awards against India.
The appeal is to declare that Air India is legally indistinct from the Indian government, find the flag-carrier jointly and severally liable for any judgment against India, and allow execution, attachment, and other orders, requiring the airline to satisfy the liability owed to Devas’ shareholders. This is even as a petition is pending in the Court for the District of Columbia to confirm the arbitration award.
Scotland-based Cairn Energy filed a similar suit in the same court in May.
The Devas’ move comes days after India’s Supreme Court turned down a plea to restrain the liquidator from taking any step in relation to the arbitration pending before the Delhi High Court between Devas and the Union government-owned Antrix Corporation.
“India has refused to pay company the compensation for breaching investment treaties, in defiance of international arbitration rulings and contrary to India’s own treaty commitments. Hence, Devas has decided to pursue action against India in courts around the world,” said a statement from Devas shareholders. In 2020, the UNCITRAL tribunal in The Hague had ordered India to pay Mauritian shareholders of Devas damages of $160 million including interest.
In 2015, the International Chamber of Commerce had awarded $672 million to Devas after Antrix cancelled an agreement to build, launch, and operate two satellites and make available 70 MHz of S-band spectrum. Devas had challenged Antrix’s decision to cancel a 2005 contract for building the two satellites for Devas, citing irregularities in the deal.
Matthew D. McGill of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, lead counsel for a number of shareholders of Devas Multimedia Private Ltd, said, “Given the lengths to which India has gone to evade this award, we deem it urgent and essential to begin identifying and securing assets which may be used to facilitate payment. Devas shareholders have received no response to an offer to negotiate with the Indian government...”
Jay Newman, advisor to Devas shareholders, said, “...Today’s action is the first of many steps we will take to enforce our arbitration award, and ensure the Indian government pays what is rightfully owed to Devas shareholders.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...