Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Asset Holdings Ltd (AIAHL), has selected Turbonycoil 600 to lubricate its regional fleet of ATR72 and ATR42 powered by P&WC engines.

This was announced by AVI-OIL India [P] Ltd, a joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd and NYCO France and its authorised distributor Tentacles Aerologistix at the ongoing Wings India 2024 here.

Also read: Mangaluru airport bags best airport award at Wings India

“We are delighted to confirm a seamless transition to our new engine oil NYCO Turbonycoil 600. Our rigorous multi-evaluation process ensures that the chosen supplier meets our high standards for quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness,’‘ Vineet Sood, CEO, Alliance Air said.

“We appreciate this great opportunity to supply a field-proven Turbonycoil 600 to Alliance Air. We are committed to delivering quality products for optimal performance and look forward,’‘ said V K Mathew, CEO, AVI-OIL India, in a release.