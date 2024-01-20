Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India Asset Holdings Ltd (AIAHL), has selected Turbonycoil 600 to lubricate its regional fleet of ATR72 and ATR42 powered by P&WC engines.
This was announced by AVI-OIL India [P] Ltd, a joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd and NYCO France and its authorised distributor Tentacles Aerologistix at the ongoing Wings India 2024 here.
“We are delighted to confirm a seamless transition to our new engine oil NYCO Turbonycoil 600. Our rigorous multi-evaluation process ensures that the chosen supplier meets our high standards for quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness,’‘ Vineet Sood, CEO, Alliance Air said.
“We appreciate this great opportunity to supply a field-proven Turbonycoil 600 to Alliance Air. We are committed to delivering quality products for optimal performance and look forward,’‘ said V K Mathew, CEO, AVI-OIL India, in a release.