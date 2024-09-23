AM Green Technology and Solutions B.V. (part of AM Green Group) has signed binding agreements to acquire Chempolis Oy and Fortum 3 B.V. entities. The company declined to disclose the consideration made for the deal.
According to a statement, AM Green will invest $1 billion over the next three years to produce 0.5 + MTPA of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for global airline decarbonisation.
It said that AM Green will partner globally to create a bio-refinery ecosystem using Chempolis’s technology through a licensing model.
AM Green will establish large-scale biorefineries that utilise multiple feedstocks and produce high-value green products, enabling global decarbonisation in aviation, fuels, chemicals, and other industrial sectors.
Furthermore, it will work with partners worldwide to establish a global bio-refinery ecosystem using a licensing model of Chempolis’s technology. This collaborative approach will accelerate the global energy transition.
