AM Green Technology and Solutions B.V. (part of AM Green Group) has signed binding agreements to acquire Chempolis Oy and Fortum 3 B.V. entities. The company declined to disclose the consideration made for the deal.

According to a statement, AM Green will invest $1 billion over the next three years to produce 0.5 + MTPA of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for global airline decarbonisation.

It said that AM Green will partner globally to create a bio-refinery ecosystem using Chempolis’s technology through a licensing model.

AM Green will establish large-scale biorefineries that utilise multiple feedstocks and produce high-value green products, enabling global decarbonisation in aviation, fuels, chemicals, and other industrial sectors.

