Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for the ₹4,362 crore Mulapeta Port, which is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to 25,000. The port, once ready, can play a key role in handling exports and imports from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

After the ground-breaking ceremonies, the Chief Minister said the Mulapeta Port and other developmental works would change the face of the Srikakulam district transforming the local villages into cities like Mumbai and Chennai over time.

The Mulapeta Port, which is expected to be completed in two years, would encourage the growth of ancillary industries in the surrounding areas and would provide employment to the locals, the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the Government was committed to changing the landscape of north coastal Andhra to ensure balanced regional development, Reddy said he would be relocating to Visakhapatnam in September.

The Mulapeta Port, being built in an area of 1,250 acres with an annual capacity of 23.5 million tonnes, will have four loading and unloading berths to handle exports and imports of coal, multipurpose containers, and the general cargo.

Reddy also laid the foundation stones for the ₹360 crore fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem, Etcherla Mandal ₹176.35 crore Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation Project, and ₹300 crore Mahendratanaya offshore Reservoir Project works.