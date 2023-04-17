Andhra Pradesh government has renamed Bhavanapadu Port in Srikakulam District as Mulapeta Port on a request from the farmers. The Department of Infrastructure & Investment (Ports) issued a memo naming the Bhavanapadu Port as Mulapeta Port, in Srikakulam District.

In a report submitted to the government, the District Collector, Srikakulam brought to the notice of the government that during the District Level Negotiating Committee meeting conducted for the purpose of land acquisition, the farmers of the Mulapeta and Vishnuchakram villages had requested for a change of name as Mulapeta port instead of Bhavanapadu Port.

The name change was sought on the ground that Bhavanapadu Village was not covered in the present proposed port area whereas all the lands of the Mulapeta and some in Vishnuchakram village were proposed to be acquired.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for Mulapeta Port on April 19.

