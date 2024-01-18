Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced ExpressCare, which will allow customers to service their scooters in 60 minutes without compromising on the quality of service. This is set to redefine the vehicle servicing experience by offering quick, efficient, and quality service.

Currently, there are 20 ExpressCare service centres across top 11 cities and Ather plans to increase the number to 50 by March as part of its expansion strategy.

Quick service

Two skilled technicians will perform a comprehensive scooter service in under 60 minutes — a significant reduction from standard servicing times, allowing our customers to get back on the road swiftly. The ExpressCare workshops will also be equipped with an appointment system to avoid any customer delays by reserving the bays in advance for enhanced convenience. Customers can avail the express service for a nominal premium ranging between ₹125 and ₹150. ExpressCare has already garnered significant traction, with over 2,000 customers using the service in the last two months.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, said, “We have always believed in an ecosystem approach when it comes to building EVs, and providing a seamless service experience is part of it. To further enhance the service experience, we are introducing ExpressCare, which will ensure a quicker service. We will continue to introduce more services in the coming months to provide a hassle-free experience to consumers.”

Currently, Ather Energy has 156 service centers across India and plans to 50 more by March.