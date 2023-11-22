One of the country’s leading electric manufacturers, Ather Energy, is set to launch a family scooter in 2024, the CEO and co-founder, Tarun Mehta, announced on his social media page.

“After spending a decade perfecting the Ather 450, we now believe that there’s demand for something more. So many folks love,” he wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The new scooter will be positioned in the affordable category.

According to the co-founder, as a brand, they aim to develop bigger and more family-oriented scooters. “It’s designed with your entire family in mind, offering comfort, ample size, and a whole lot more—all wrapped up in one fantastic package. Even better? We’re ensuring it’s affordable, making the Ather family experience accessible to more people.”

In addition, the EV maker is also set to introduce an Evolution 450 series early next year. However, unlike the family scooter, the new iteration will be offered at a premium price.

“So, for those who loved the 450X, we’re shortly introducing an evolution of the 450 series. This new iteration is set to be the absolute pinnacle of refined performance. It will have best-in-class features that will redefine your riding experience. We’re launching in early 2024, and yes, it comes with a premium price tag,” Mehta posted on X.