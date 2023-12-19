Aurionpro Transit, an arm of Aurionpro Solutions, has announced its partnership with Vix Technology to develop Driver Console (DC120) and Mobile Data Terminal (MDT10), in-bus solutions that will streamline transit operations by providing a central on-vehicle hub for various functions, from ticketing to communications.

The MDT10 is a tablet device that enables vehicle tracking and driver assistance, while the DC120 offers all the features of the MDT10 along with integrated ticketing functionality. Drivers can seamlessly handle fare payments without juggling between various gadgets.

Sanjay Bali, President & Global Head – Tech Innovation Group, Aurionpro Solutions, said, “Our futuristic products MDT10 and DC120 will redefine the travel experience and operations. This partnership with VIX opens up new regions and shall accelerate business expansion.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Rob Cullingworth, Chief Operating Officer, ITS, at Vix Technology, said, “Working hand-in-hand with Aurionpro Transit, the solution we have created is tailored and optimised for drivers and bus operators. It is designed specifically for ease of use, to simplify daily operations, and boost efficiency across the board.”

The devices will be launched at the Vix stand at Transport Ticketing in London on March 5-6 next year.

Aurionpro Solutions stock rose by 2.59 per cent on the NSE, at ₹2,130 as of 9:28 am on Tuesday.