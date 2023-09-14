Aurionpro Solutions Ltd’s shares were up by 1.37 per cent after the company reported that its subsidy Aurionpro Transit Pte Ltd, specialising in transit solutions, has announced an order win for the provision of validators and hardware for the rapid transit bus project in the city of Merida, Mexico. The project, commissioned by the Government of the State of Yucatán, will be executed in collaboration with MRP Technology Solutions.

The Government of the State of Yucatán aims to establish an urban-friendly and sustainable mobility system, known locally as VayVen. This initiative seeks to facilitate quicker and more efficient transfers for the population, ultimately saving time and costs, while also introducing intelligent transportation solutions.

The vision encompasses the modernisation of the fare collection system to be open and interoperable (supporting contactless cards, QR codes, and bank cards). Additionally, there will be an upgrade to existing validator equipment on buses.

The shares were up by 1.37 per cent to ₹1,209 at 2.43 pm on Thursday on the BSE.