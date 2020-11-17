Belgaum-Mysore Truejet flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport

There was a blockage in the main runway of the Chennai Airport on Monday at 2050 hrs as an emergency was declared for Truejet flight No. 2T-543 (ATR 72 -500 aircraft) flying on the Belgaum-Mysore sector. It was diverted to Chennai due to landing gear issue.

The aircraft landed in Chennai at 2108 hrs. It could not taxi off its own and stopped on the main runway.

With passengers on board (46 passengers, 1 infant, 5 crew members), safe passenger offloading was undertaken on the runway itself and after this the aircraft was towed to parking bay, says an PIB release on behalf of the Airports Authority of India, Chennai.

Due to non-availability of main runway, the secondary runway was put into operation. Nine flights operated from secondary runway (arrival- 5/departure- 4).

The main runway was handed over for operations at 2209 hrs. However due to runway blockage, wide-body aircraft SQ 8028 (B787) was diverted to Bangalore at 2150 hrs.

The airport emergency response team (airport fire services/operations) was deployed to avert any incident and were swift to act upon touchdown of the aircraft, the release said.