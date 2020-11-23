BEML bags metro train orders worth ₹501 cr

BEML, a Bengaluru-based defence public sector, has got orders valued at ₹501 crore.

The company received a variation order to contract 'MRS1' from DMRC, for additional 12 train sets of six cars each (total 72 cars) to operate on line 2B and 7 of Mumbai metro project.

With these new orders, the total contract value has increased to ₹4,318 crore from the existing ₹3,817 crore, all amounts mentioned in equivalent rupees, for supplies before August 2023, said the company in a regulatory filing to exchanges.