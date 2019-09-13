BEML sets up bogie traction motor run test facility for Metro in Bengaluru

BEML, a defence public sector, has set up bogie traction motor run test facility for Metro at its Metro manufacturing unit in Bengaluru.

The facility will help in improving metro train ride quality and increase the reliability of coaches. This will run on electrical drive type for checking the drive from traction motors to wheels.

The facility was opened at a function held at BEML Bangalore Complex and was inaugurated by Ajay Seth, MD Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) in the presence of Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD BEML and other senior executives of BEML & BMRCL.

It may be recalled that BEML had supplied 150 metro cars to BMRCL which are running as three car train sets.

In addition to BMRCL, against a contract of 192 cars, BEML so far supplied 105 cars for conversion into six cars train sets and balance are being delivered progressively by June 2020 which is helping in decongestion of Bengaluru traffic.

BEML is currently supplying metro cars to Kolkata and Mumbai in addition to Bangalore, Delhi and Jaipur. BEML is the lead manufacturer with 48 per cent market share in Indian Metro segment.