BEML sets up bogie traction motor run test facility for Metro in Bengaluru

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
BEML, a defence public sector, has set up bogie traction motor run test facility for Metro at its Metro manufacturing unit in Bengaluru.
The facility will help in improving metro train ride quality and increase the reliability of coaches. This will run on electrical drive type for checking the drive from traction motors to wheels.
The facility was opened at a function held at BEML Bangalore Complex and was inaugurated by Ajay Seth, MD Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) in the presence of Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD BEML and other senior executives of BEML & BMRCL.
It may be recalled that BEML had supplied 150 metro cars to BMRCL which are running as three car train sets.
In addition to BMRCL, against a contract of 192 cars, BEML so far supplied 105 cars for conversion into six cars train sets and balance are being delivered progressively by June 2020 which is helping in decongestion of Bengaluru traffic.
BEML is currently supplying metro cars to Kolkata and Mumbai in addition to Bangalore, Delhi and Jaipur. BEML is the lead manufacturer with 48 per cent market share in Indian Metro segment.
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports