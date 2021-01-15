BEML unveils driverless metro car for MMRDA

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
BEML, a defence public sector equipment manufacturer under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Friday unveiled ‘Driverless Metro Car’ for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled ‘Driverless Metro Car’ at a function held at BEML’s Bangalore Complex. Singh also virtually launched the Aerospace Assembly Hangar, situated within BEML’s Bangalore Complex, and unveiled the first indigenously manufactured Tatra Cabin by BEML.
He also inspected the Rail Hangers, the array of BEML equipment on display (Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro Divisions), and the newly launched Industrial Design Centre.
Speaking on the occasion Singh said, “I am truly overwhelmed with what I have seen at BEML manufacturing facility today. I’m proud of the good work the team of engineers and technicians are doing at BEML. I would also like to congratulate and bow before each and every member of BEML and wish that the wonderful work that is being done by the company should be made known to the nation. They are the real warriors of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, taking India Ahead."
Currently, BEML’s order book position looks healthy at over ₹12,000 crore and with the government’s push for ‘Atmanirbharta’ it may grow further.
Deepak Kumar Hota, Chairman & Managing Director, BEML said: “BEML’s foray into metro manufacturing has been a defining moment in the urban transportation scenario in India. With a major market share in the country in direct competition with well-established international players, BEML has made its mark as the only Indian company in this high technology field.”
Indigenously designed & developed Driverless Metro trains are being manufactured at BEML’s Bangalore Complex. The cars will operate on 25 kV AC traction power and equipped with CCTV surveillance and with the provision to carry passenger bi-cycles in the coaches. The cars are made up of stainless-steel body with a capacity of carrying 2,280 passengers in six cars Metro train-set.
BEML bagged a total order of 576 cars for MMRDA’s MRS1 project, the largest order ever, amidst stiff completion in the presence of international players and the supply is scheduled progressively upto January 2024.
It may be recalled that BEML opened its depot office recently at Charkop Metro Depot, MMRDA, Mumbai for commissioning, testing, and round the clock services for driverless metro cars.
