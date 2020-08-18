Logistics

C K Motors to launch electric vehicles in Tirupur

L N Revathy Coimbatore | Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

istock/Scharfsinn86   -  istock/Scharfsinn86

Has entered into technical collaboration with Pure EV

Tirupur-based C K Motors is gearing up to unveil its range of electric scooters and bicycles on August 21.

Its current offering will include electric bicycles with a range of 50 km per charge, moped with speed of 35 km/hour and range of 60 km/charge and two variants of electric scooters with speed of 35 km/hr and 65 km/hour and range of 85 km and 116 km/charge.

C Gunasekaran, Business Head, C K Motors, told BusinessLine that the company’s first Experience Centre and showroom would be inaugurated in Tirupur on Friday.

C K Motors is planning a distribution network of 100 dealers by March 31 and looks to add another 150 — across the southern States and Puducherry — to its network before the close of the first quarter of the next fiscal.

Tie-up with Pure EV

C Chandrasekar, Chairman-cum-Director and C Krishnakumar, Joint Managing Director of the company, said they have entered into technical collaboration with a Hyderabad-based start-up — Pure EV — to manufacture the electric vehicles.

“The Lithium-ion battery to be fitted in the vehicles has been patented by the start-up,” the Chairman said.

The company has invested ₹25-30 crore towards establishment of its manufacturing facility at Thekkalur, Tirupur District. This is expected to commence full-fledged operations in the next couple of months.

“We will be manufacturing 3,000 vehicles (cycles and mopeds) per month during the first few months before scaling it to 5,000 vehicles/month (to include scooters as well) and doubling it to 10,000 vehicles in three years,” Gunasekaran said, adding, “in six months from now, we plan to roll out 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler – load carrying vehicles, for transport of goods. The design is ready, but we are planning to scale up in a phased manner.”

The company is quite upbeat about its growth prospects.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.