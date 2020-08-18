C K Motors to launch electric vehicles in Tirupur

Print your vegetarian squid
Tirupur-based C K Motors is gearing up to unveil its range of electric scooters and bicycles on August 21.
Its current offering will include electric bicycles with a range of 50 km per charge, moped with speed of 35 km/hour and range of 60 km/charge and two variants of electric scooters with speed of 35 km/hr and 65 km/hour and range of 85 km and 116 km/charge.
C Gunasekaran, Business Head, C K Motors, told BusinessLine that the company’s first Experience Centre and showroom would be inaugurated in Tirupur on Friday.
C K Motors is planning a distribution network of 100 dealers by March 31 and looks to add another 150 — across the southern States and Puducherry — to its network before the close of the first quarter of the next fiscal.
C Chandrasekar, Chairman-cum-Director and C Krishnakumar, Joint Managing Director of the company, said they have entered into technical collaboration with a Hyderabad-based start-up — Pure EV — to manufacture the electric vehicles.
“The Lithium-ion battery to be fitted in the vehicles has been patented by the start-up,” the Chairman said.
The company has invested ₹25-30 crore towards establishment of its manufacturing facility at Thekkalur, Tirupur District. This is expected to commence full-fledged operations in the next couple of months.
“We will be manufacturing 3,000 vehicles (cycles and mopeds) per month during the first few months before scaling it to 5,000 vehicles/month (to include scooters as well) and doubling it to 10,000 vehicles in three years,” Gunasekaran said, adding, “in six months from now, we plan to roll out 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler – load carrying vehicles, for transport of goods. The design is ready, but we are planning to scale up in a phased manner.”
The company is quite upbeat about its growth prospects.
