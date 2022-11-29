Marking the beginning of the cruise season, passenger vessel MV Europa berthed at Cochin Port on Tuesday after a gap of two years with tourists predominantly from Germany.

This was also the maiden visit of a cruise ship at the brand new cruise terminal Sagarika at Ernakulam Wharf of Cochin Port. The ship’s anchoring also marks the revival of Kerala’s tourism sector, which was affected by Covid.

According to M. Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority, the cruise business was the first fatality of the pandemic across the globe. Therefore, the revival of the cruise business augurs well for local economies since it is the most prolific segment of the tourism industry and generates significant employment. The Government remains focused on promoting cruise tourism and this is supported by a slew of business promotion measures such as the extension of rationalized cruise tariff till September 2023, easing of Immigration procedure, she added.

During the current cruise season (September 2022 to May 2023), Cochin Port will play host to 20 international cruise calls. Of these, Cochin would be the first port of call of five cruise calls and there would three ships on their maiden call to Cochin, such as MV Borealis, MV Amera and MV Le Champlain.

Promoting cruise tourism

Although the port is not gaining financially by hosting cruise ships, it remained committed to promoting cruise tourism as it helps in spurring up economic engagements in the hinterland of Cochin and ensured employment opportunities for the tour operators, guides, taxi-autorickshaws, souvenir shops, etc and foreign exchange earnings, she said.

MV Europa 2 reached Kochi from Mangalore, carrying 257 guests on board. The guests are predominantly from Germany and Italy, Switzerland and Austria.

India Tourism and DTPC, Ernakulam have made elaborate arrangements at the newly built Sagarika cruise terminal to welcome the guests.

The Immigration Department has deployed additional manpower to facilitate expeditious immigration clearance. Cochin Customs, Port Health Organisation, Kerala Police and the CISF have all teamed up with the port authorities to ensure hassle free handling of the guests and to make the trip a memorable experience.