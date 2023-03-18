Cochin Shipyard Limited has received an international order from the Norway-based global logistics solution provider Samskip Group to design and construct two Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels.

The project is one of the world’s first Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells with Green Hydrogen.

This is an ambitious project under the Norwegian Government’s green funding programme aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path-breaking future technologies. The total project cost is about ₹550 crore. These ships can carry about 365 45-foot-long high-cube containers and are intended to serve the European market, where sustainable transportation solutions are in high demand.

Samskip, a company headquartered in Rotterdam with offices in 24 countries across Europe, America, Asia and Australia and Norway, offers transport and related services by land, sea, rail and air worldwide, focussing on cost-efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly solutions. The company has emerged as a pioneer in European multimodal transport solutions for various services. Samskip is an expert in multimodal cargo transportation, refrigerated logistics and international forwarding.

Zero emission

In zero-emission mode, each vessel is expected to achieve around 25,000 tonnes of CO 2 reduction per year. They will also achieve zero emission operations in ports by using green shore power at the port of call. The vessel’s deliveries are scheduled from Q3 of 2025 onwards.

The vessels are equipped with a hydrogen fuel cells in hybrid power system with a diesel generator backup for longer endurance. It will have an onboard storage facility for hydrogen fuel and will be fitted with Azimuth thrusters for propulsion and high manoeuvrability.

CSL has also recently bagged contracts for construction of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) for the European renewable offshore wind-farm segment. These vessels also employ emission reduction technologies with large capacity Li-ion batteries and methanol fuelled generators, a press release said.

CSL has been active in the international shipbuilding arena for more than two decades (having exported high-end vessels to countries such as Norway, the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and the Middle East). The company’s rich experience and proven track record in the construction of many high-end offshore support vessels to West Europe, coupled with its recent construction and delivery of Zero Emission Autonomous Cargo Ferries to a European client, positioned it as the yard of choice for various customers who are looking for such solutions.