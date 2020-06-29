Concor privatisation hits wrong track with land licence fee revision

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
The Railway Ministry has introduced a new method of calculating the land licence fee it levies on Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) for facilities built on Indian Railways land in a development that has the potential to derail the privatisation of the state-run rail-hauler of containers.
Beginning April 1, the annual land licence fee will be calculated at the rate of 6 per cent per acre of the industrial land value where the terminal is located, according to a circular issued by the Railway Ministry.
Till FY20, 41 of the rail hauler’s 84 inland container depots (ICDs), including its flagship facility at Tughlakabad near Delhi, were running on land leased from Indian Railways for which it paid a land licence fee of ₹1,175 per loaded twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).
For the last three years, the land licence fee rate was linked to the company’s percentage increase in profit after tax (PAT). In FY20, the land licence fee was raised to ₹1,175 per loaded TEU from ₹1,015 per loaded TEU in FY19.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/concor-to-restart-coastal-shipping-service-on-west-coast-in-july/article31915035.ece
In early June, Concor said it has shut 15 under-performing terminals and returned the land to Indian Railways.
“With the revised calculation, the land licence fee will shoot up like anything. It will affect Concor’s margins very severely,” said a government official briefed on the decision.
The revised calculation has the potential to make even the Tughlakabad facility, spread over 195 acres, unviable. In FY20, the flagship facility handled close to 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), paying a land licence fee of about ₹40 crore at the rate of ₹1,175 per TEU. With the new calculation, the land licence fee is estimated to soar to about ₹300 crore, the official said, adding that this could even lead to closing of the terminal.
Industry sources say that the move was part of a plan by the cash-strapped Indian Railways to generate more funds by milching the Navratna PSU, its cash cow.
The government has recently said it planned to privatise all state-runs firms, except those in some strategic sectors.
In non-strategic sectors, if Concor is counted, being a Navratna, it would yield good revenue during privatisation. But, there are land issues, an industry official said.
By asking Concor to fork out a steep land licence fee that will squeeze its margins, the cash-strapped Indian Railways, is, on the other hand, depressing the valuation of the company ahead of privatisation.
There are views that the steep land licence fee barrier would drive suitors away as Indian Railways will have to continue with it post privatisation to avoid controversies.
“There is no reason why they should reverse it once Concor is privatised. Why should they be favouring a private entity by lowering the land licence fee after privatisation,” the industry official said.
“Calculating land licence fee at the rate of 6 per cent of the industrial land value where the terminal is located can lead to complete losses. It can just turn the tables around on privatisation,” the industry official said.
“The government needs to think of how to keep the company afloat and improve the valuation of the company so that it can be alluring for buyers,” he said. “Otherwise, it would jeopardise the existence of any terminal operator, for that matter. It has that potential to damage,” he said.
The revision in the method of calculating land licence fee is unrelated to a separate move by the Railway Ministry directing Concor to lease the land owned by Indian Railways on which it has built some of its terminals, for as much as 99 years. The lease rate is yet to be finalised.
Resolving the land issue is key to the planned privatisation of the Navratna PSU to avoid allegations of transferring Indian Railways land to a private entity at low rates.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...