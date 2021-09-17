Concor to levy ‘equipment imbalance surcharge’ from October 1

State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) will levy a so-called equipment imbalance surcharge of ₹1,000 for 20-foot and ₹2,000 for 40-foot containers on all export-import loaded containers at its terminals, private sidings and container rail terminals from October 1, the company said in a trade notice.

The new levy, though, will not be applicable at streams/locations where terminal infra charges or TIC has been exempted, the rail hauler said.

The levy of equipment imbalance surcharge on import loaded containers will be applicable at the destination stations during book delivery/collection of due charges and issue of exit permits.

For export loaded movements, the equipment imbalance charge will be levied at the time of booking/generation of inland way (IW) bills at the originating stations.