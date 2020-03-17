Covid-19 scare: IndiGo sees 500% increase in queries

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
IndiGo has seen a 500 per cent increase in queries in the wake of Coronavirus. The no-frills carrier on Tuesday is urging customers to bare with its executives as the airline deals with the queries.
IndiGo was the first airline to introduce zero change fees recently, in advance of the DGCA advisory circular. When we have had to cancel flights due to any government intervention, on account of visa policies or similar, we give our customers full refunds.
In a statement IndiGo said: “Given the extraordinary circumstances we at IndiGo and our customers are facing, our customer interaction volumes across all our channels have gone up exponentially, especially at the call center. In the last few weeks, we have witnessed over 500 per cent increase in queries through calls and emails.”
The airline said that in order to avoid waiting in the queue on the call, the customers could go to the airline’s website, check FAQs regarding change fee waiver; claim refund for cancelled flight – click on Plan B, etc.
“The situation is shifting constantly. We are requesting our customer, if their flight is over two weeks away consider delaying their request, preferably 3 days in advance so as to help deliver to those who are in need first by keeping our call center lines open and resources available for them,” it further added.
“In common with other LCC (Low Cost Carrier) practice, for domestic flights which we expect to operate, we are allowing free changes for all: total refunds are being given only for special cases.” The airline said that it continues to review its policies on a daily basis and os focused on providing the best possible solutions to customers.
IndiGo has a fleet of over 250 aircraft, the airline offers over 1,500 daily flights and connects 63 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.
As on March 6, on a weekly basis, IndiGo has cancelled the highest number of flights at 42.
In an exchange filing a fortnight ago, IndiGo cautioned against a weak quarter due to the impact of coronavirus, and rupee decline.
The no-frills carrier said that it has seen a decline of 15-20 per cent in daily bookings on a week-on-week basis due to coronavirus.
