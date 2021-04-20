DGCA rejects permission to fly Boeing 737 Max

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has rejected Boeing’s permission to fly its Boeing 737 Max to and from Indian airports. However, the Indian regulator has allowed the aircraft to be flown over the Indian airspace provided the respective country has allowed Boeing to do so.

The said order makes certain exceptions to the previous order of 13 March 2019, banning all operations of B737 Max from Indian airports. In its order, the DGCA has also stated that those aircraft that are being readied for return to service and belonging to the lessors, too, have been exempted and can be flown away from India.

Boeing has started seeking permissions from respective authorities globally to recertify its B737 Max, which was involved in two fatal accidents killing 100s of people.

After FAA approval in November, the aircraft returned to service at the end of 2020 and subsequently received EASA approval in January 2021. Certification from the two major regulators cleared the way for deliveries to resume in earnest and bump up Boeing’s sales figures. However, it looks like the DGCA is still not convinced.

About a fortnight ago, Fly Dubai had started flying B737 Maxes, and the DGCA had rejected its permission to be flown to and from India.