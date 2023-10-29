The rising demand for advanced logistics solutions promises long-term growth opportunities for the sector in a country like India with its burgeoning e-commerce market and rising spending power.

The estimated $200-billion Indian logistics market, which is expected to grow at around 10 per cent in the next five years, is poised to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and automation for greater efficiency and sustainability.

DHL Supply Chain, a global market leader for contract logistics, is gearing up to enhance its warehousing capacity, workforce, and sustainability initiatives over the next five years to meet the requirements of growing sectors such as e-commerce, retail, life sciences, technology, engineering and manufacturing, as well as automotive.

Robots in action

DHL’s warehouses will be enabled with digital technology solutions such as assisted picking robots, indoor robotic transport, intelligent process automation, wearable devices, voice picking, inventory management robots, and algorithmic optimisations.

A spokesperson of DHL Customer Solution and Innovation (Middle East and Africa) says the logistics industry is brimming with untapped potential and a vast array of opportunities for tech innovators. From inventory management to warehouse automation, supply chain visibility, and last-mile delivery, there are countless ways to strengthen the logistics landscape and boost the global supply chain. DHL’s innovation centre network will focus on customer-centric logistics solutions.

DHL Supply Chain India is also in the process of adding 12 million sq ft space in wholly-owned DHL multi-client sites in metro cities, fast-growing state capitals and tier 2 cities. To support the expansion efforts, the company plans to double its workforce to 25,000 by 2025.

It has opened a resourcing centre in Bengaluru, with more to follow in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. To support customer demand, it plans to open two new business support centres in Bengaluru and Pune in 12-18 months.

Asia-Pacific gateway

For the growing South India market, logistics service provider DHL Express India is investing €22 million for the expansion of its Bengaluru gateway. Spread over 1.12 lakh sq ft and four times bigger than the older facility, it can handle over 90,000 tonnes of shipment per year.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India remains a critical node of the global DHL network. The Bengaluru gateway is part of DHL’s efforts to bolster its infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. The company sees enormous growth potential for India in the Asia-Pacific region despite the current economic and geopolitical uncertainties.