Domestic passenger air traffic is expected to reach 300 million per annum by 2030 from 153 million in 2023, according to Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Speaking at the inaugural function of Wings India 2024, the flagship event organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and FICCI here on Thursday, the minister said: “This is the potential India holds not only for itself but also for the world.’’

Stating that India “‘has been a shining star in the world of civil aviation,’’ the minister said the daily domestic passenger traffic reached 4.50 lakh in April-March last year which scaled up further to 4.67 lakh during Nov-Dec 2023.

The domestic cargo traffic grew by 60 percent in the last 15 years ,while the growth was 53 percent in international cargo, he added.

The number of airports, waterdromes and helipads will increase from present 149 to 300 by 20230, the Union Minister said.

The journey of the aviation industry from `Amritkal to Shatabdhi Kal’ (From now till 2047) will be dotted by infrastructure development and innovations apart from increased connectivity, the minister said.

UDAN 5.3

The Udan 5.3 Scheme, which was launched formally today, for enhanced regional connectivity will provide a special bidding ground for airliners for operations. “Since its first launch in 2017, the UDAN scheme transformed the aviation sector in the country,” the minister said.

Remi Maillard, Chairman, FICCI Civil Aviation Committee and President and Managing Director Airbus–India, said that India is the fastest growing commercial market. With traction in manufacturing of components for the aviation industry, the country is also a ‘growth engine’ for the global aviation industry, he added.

The next revolution in the industry will be decarbonisation and India has the capability and technology to lead the world, he said.

VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said, “With the current pace of growth in airport infrastructure and traffic, Indian Civil Aviation is lucrative to the world and will contribute to both national and global GDP growth.”

Telangana Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy requested the airlines to launch a direct flight from Hyderabad to the US.