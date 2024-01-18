GMR Aero Technic, the MRO division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd (GACAEL) launched GMR Aviation School in collaboration with Airbus.

The school was inaugurated digitally by Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at Wings India 2024, Asia’s largest event on Civil Aviation, here on Thursday.

The foundation stone of the school was laid by the Minister for Civil Aviation in 2021. Strategically located within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, the school will offer a fully integrated 4-year AME program along with type training.

It has been certiﬁed by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency). It has a technical collaboration with Airbus and is a first of its kind institution in India to offer a combined B1.1 and B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licensing program, Aircraft Speciﬁc Type Training Courses and Ancillary Courses like Aircraft structures, Aircraft composite courses.

Airbus will provide the necessary courseware in the form of technical handbooks, examination database and access to the Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package. In addition, Airbus will also qualify GMR instructors along with assessment of the training centre.

“GMR School of Aviation, the first-of-its-kind school in this region will be a global benchmark and Centre of Excellence in the field of Aviation Education, setting new standards and raising the bar of Aviation Education worldwide,’‘ Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic said.,

For the MRO industry that is expected to grow to over $2.4 billion by 2028, this school will be a game changer. It will equip students aspiring for a successful career with expertise and make them future ready for the burgeoning aviation industry globally, per the company.

“The development of a strong indigenous MRO industry is a major focus of Airbus as part of the broader Airbus’ ambition to grow a comprehensive and efﬁcient aviation ecosystem in India,’‘ Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia said.

“This partnership with GMR will generate a strong pipeline of qualified maintenance experts in the country to boost the MRO industry and further support our airline partners. Airbus will continue to invest in human capital development in the country along with partners such as GMR,” he added.

Students who have passed 10+2 examination with physics, chemistry and mathematics are eligible to join the the courses. The selection process for admission will be determined by an entrance examination and students need to score a minimum of 65 per cent.

Students joining the EASA program will have the opportunity to complete two years of academic training in the campus and two years on job training in GMR Aero Technic. Rigorous training and examination at the school will prepare the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers for certification processes and regulatory compliance.

The school will shape the lives of many by creating job opportunities in a niche aviation segment for aspirants in the aviation industry, per the company. Aligned to the government’s vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” the school is all set to propel a globally competitive MRO industry, it added.