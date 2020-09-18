E-way bill generation touches nearly 90 per cent of pre-Covid period

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
E-way bill, in value terms, has reached nearly 90 per cent of pre-Covid period.
According to latest data, total number of e-way bills reached over 4.87 crore at the end of August while it was over 5.63 crore in February, indicating that 86 per cent of pre-Covid level has been achieved. In terms of value, total assessable value of all such bill were ₹13.86 lakh crore, while this amount was over ₹15.39 lakh crore in February.
More numbers of e-way bill means higher movement of goods within the State and also between the States. This also shows increase in economic activities.
E-way bill is just like challan. It shows goods being taken from one place to other has been tax compliant. It is required to be generated by a registered GST taxpayer for the movement of goods if the value of the consignment is more than ₹50,000 for inter-State movement. For intra-State movement, limits vary from State to State.
A new facility for generation of monthly statement has been made available on the e-way bill portal run by National Informatics Centre (NIC). Till, recently, the taxpayers or transporters could download e-way bills generated by them for a limited period of 5-days interval. This was causing hardship as the taxpayers had to download the e-way bills multiple times in a month. Suggestions were received from taxpayers to increase the number of days for which e-way bills could be downloaded.
Keeping in view the demand of taxpayers, the system has been enhanced to enable the download of e-way bills for a longer period, that is, for one month. Tax payers can now make use of this facility to download the e-way bills in excel format and use in their systems. This facility is presently available daily between 8 AM and 12 noon so as to ensure that performance of the e-way system is not impacted for regular activities of the e-way bill system.
Transporters can continue using the same path as they were doing before for downloading of e-way bills, i.e. by visit portal https://ewaybillgst.gov.in/.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...