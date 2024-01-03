The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sent a showcause notice to IndiGo after an incident of a passenger alleging presence of a live worm in a sandwich came in the spotlight.

A notice sent by FSSAI, a copy of which was reviewed by businessline, stated that as per Section 3 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the food item served to the passenger on December 29, 2023 in IndiGo flight “is unsafe for human consumption.”

“ As per Section 3 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, “unsafe food” means an article of food whose nature, substance or quality is so affected as to render it injurious to health....by the article having been infected or infested with worms, weevils or insects,” the FSSAI, Northern Region noted in its notice sent to InterGlobe Aviation Ltd on January 02.

The issue pertains to an incident that took place aboard a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight, ‘6E 6107’ on December 29, 2023, when a passenger named Kushboo Gupta, allegedly found live worms in the vegetarian sandwich. Gupta complained to the cabin crew about the same and asked the crew to check other sandwiches as well. However, she claimed that the cabin crew was nonchalant about it and took the incident ‘casually’.

Gupta took to social media and posted a video. In her post, she said, “Despite informing the airline staff about worms in the sandwich, the cabin crew continued to serve these sandwiches to other passengers.” Within a matter of time, the video gained prominence on social media.

FSSAI has asked the low-cost airline’s parent company to respond within seven days. “You are directed to show cause within seven days....as to why not your license should be considered for suspension or cancellation and action be initiated against you as per the FSS Act, 2006 and rules and Regulations made under,” the FSSAI order stated.

Showcause notice

“IndiGo is in receipt of a showcause notice from FSSAI with regard to a food item served on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We will be responding to the notice, as per protocol,” the company spokesperson said in response to businessline queries.

The food safety authority’s notice said that as per the FSS Act provisions,“ the registering or licensing authority” can suspend or cancel registration or license” in the interest of public health “by giving reasons in writing”

