Logistics

GHAL to develop ₹550-crore logistics park

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

The GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Ltd (GHAL) will develop a 66-acre logistics and industrial park near the international airport here with an outlay of ₹550 crore.

The GHAL, an arm of GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), has formed a joint venture with ESR Hyderabad 1

Pte Limited (ESR), a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based ESR Cayman Limited to develop the project.

ESR and GHAL have entered into definitive agreements with an equity interest of 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively in the special purpose vehicle GMR Logistics Park Private Ltd.

The airport centric logistics and industrial park will provide warehousing and distribution facilities.

“This collaboration will set new standards for the warehousing and industrial real estate sector. It will benefit the burgeoning cargo industry in the region,” Aman Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Airport Land Development, GMR Group, has said.

ESR is a major player in logistics real estate platform by gross floor area (GFA) and by value of the assets owned in the Asia-Pacific region.

Published on January 09, 2020
GMR Infrastructure Ltd
airlines and aviation
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Boeing jet crashes in Iran with no survivors, security sources see technical cause