The Chennai air cargo complex had to be shut for a brief period on Friday due to a huge pile up of goods. This is the second time in the last one week, said an official of a large cargo handling agency.

“This is a recurring issue, and there is no solution at hand. We have been repeatedly telling the authorities concerned to find a solution to the problem. However, nothing has happened,” said Dinesh K Krishnan, Chairman, Air Cargo Agents Association of India, Southern Region.

However, an official who handles the cargo said everything was normal at the terminal.

“Trade is affected badly; we are turning away goods at the gate due to bad planning. It is a collective failure and shared responsibility,” said Krishnan. “Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports are taking away the cargo from Chennai,” he added.

