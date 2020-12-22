Govt invites EoIs for selling entire stake in Shipping Corporation

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Having granted in-principle approval, the Centre has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for disinvesting its entire shareholding of 63.75 per cent, along with the transfer of management control, in Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI), a listed company.
This was tweeted by Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Interested players have to submit bids by February 13, 2021, said a preliminary information memorandum document.
RBSA Capital Advisors is the transaction advisor to the disinvestment.
Also read: Cargo container manufacturing hub planned at Bhavnagar
SCI is the only Indian shipping company operating break-bulk services, international container services, liquid/dry bulk services, offshore services and passenger services. A Central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, it is the largest Indian shipping company in terms of capacity with a varied fleet profile, according to the document.
Also, it mans and manages a large number of vessels on behalf of various government departments and organisations. SCI was incorporated by the amalgamation of Eastern Shipping Corporation and Western Shipping Corporation as India’s first public sector company in shipping on October 2, 1961.
Also read: Shipping Corp loses top executives as succession planning falters
In 1992, the government disinvested 18.51 per cent of its shareholding in the company in favour of financial institutions, mutual funds, banks and foreign institutional investors. Later in the same year, the equity shares of the company were listed on major Indian stock exchanges. In 1994, the government further divested 1.37 per cent of its holding in SCI.
In 2000, the company was conferred Miniratna status for enhancing the board powers for capital investment. As on November 27, 2020, SCI’s authorised capital is ₹1,000 crore and paid-up share capital is ₹465 crore, according to the preliminary information memorandum document.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...