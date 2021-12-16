Gujarat Pipavav Port, Pipavav Rail Corp team up to offer double stack box train service

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL) has teamed-up with Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd (PRCL) to offer double stack container train service to Jodhpur via Sanand on a hub and spoke model.
GPPL is 43.01 per cent owned by A P M Terminals Management B V, the container port operating unit of Danish transport and logistics giant A P Moller-Maersk Group A/S.
The double stack container train service is managed by Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd, an equal joint venture of Indian Railways and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd set up to construct, maintain and operate the 271-km long broad-gauge railway line connecting Pipavav Port to Surendranagar Junction of Western Railway in Gujarat.
In 2006, PRCL bought a license from the Ministry of Railways to run container trains on the Indian Railways network, but never started operations.
It recently became an active rail operator by running the first train from Port Pipavav to Jodhpur on the electrified route.
Since it will be on hub and spoke model, the double stack container train service will provide access to other inland container depots (ICDs) in the country, Mumbai-listed GPPL said in a statement.
The hub and spoke arrangement via Sanand will ensure timely evacuation of cargo from the port, thereby enabling swift movement of cargo for the customers. The initiative will help the trade to connect with their markets quickly and competitively.
“Customer centricity is at the core of all our initiatives. The rail connection to Jodhpur via Sanand on a hub and spoke model will give an edge to our customers in connecting to their markets/ICDs quickly,” Jakob Friis Sorenson, managing director, GPPL said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...