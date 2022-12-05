Halo Airways, the Kochi-based jet charter company is planning to increase its operations from Kochi as the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is set to launch its business jet terminal.

The company with operations also from Bangalore sees a huge opportunity with the CIAL’s latest infrastructure development. They are leaning to position an aircraft in Kochi if sufficient enquires arise, and provide services at economical rate, Shoby T Paul, CEO, Halo Airways said.

There has been a steady rise in demand for jet chartering, as high net worth individuals use chartered flights for business and leisure trips frequently. A large section of flyers, including corporate leaders, celebrities and top politicians, look at it as reliable and comfortable way to fly, he said.

Halo Airways has now focused on jet charters after a successful stint in helicopter sector in 2012. However, both helicopter and jet charter services are available. “Kerala is likely to benefit hugely with the upcoming jet terminal at CIAL as it would boost the growth of the tourism sector in the state,” Paul stated.

The company offers flights for rates ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹8 lakh per flying hour. A chartered jet flight from Bengaluru to Kochi is priced at ₹4.6 lakh excluding taxes. A flight is activated within one-and-a-half-hour from the time of booking, Paul said.

Halo’s recent customers include Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Congress leaders Siddharamaiah and D K Shivakumar and actor Kamal Hassan.