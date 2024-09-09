IndiGo on Wednesday said it has introduced a flight procedure that will enable pilots to navigate the complex terrain surrounding Kathmandu valley with more precision.

Aviation regulator DGCA validated the IndiGo flight operated with A320 plane that utilised the Required Navigation Performance with Authorisation Required (RNP AR) approach.

"RNP AR technology is specifically engineered for airports situated in geographically challenging and high-altitude regions, such as Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (KTM).

"With the airport surrounded by the Himalayas, landing in Kathmandu has traditionally been a challenge for pilots, particularly during adverse weather conditions," IndiGo said in a release.

According to the carrier, the implementation of the RNP AR system will enable aircraft to adhere to predetermined flight paths with remarkable accuracy, effectively mitigating the risks posed by the mountainous landscape.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the RNP AR approach offers several advantages, including enhanced safety through greater precision accuracy and a more stabilised approach.

It reduces operational inefficiencies, such as the need for multiple step-downs in non-precision approaches, and lowers the landing minima, the regulator added.

Also, the approach will help in having lower fuel burn, reduced carbon footprint as well as financial savings through minimised crew and flight time losses.

For RNP AR approaches, pilots have to undergo specialised simulator training and the aircraft must be properly equipped and capable of executing this advanced approach.

"An all women inspectors team from DGCA and Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal were on board to oversee the validation flight," DGCA said in a separate release.

