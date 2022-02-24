IndiGo launches flights on the Kadapa route

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, will start operations on the Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada, Kadapa-Bangalore, Kadapa-Vishakhapatnam, and Kadapa-Hyderabad routes. These new connections will enhance the connectivity between southern states of India. Kadapa flights start March 27.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, Kadapa will be the next destination on the 6E network. These new flights will enhance connectivity and reduce transit time between the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

‘Will help boost trade and commerce’

“Kadapa being an agricultural district and a MSME hub, these new flights will help boost trade and commerce in the region. Kadapa also has a rich architectural heritage with Gandikota Fort and Eswaramma, Poleramma temples amongst others, which will invite more tourist footfall with increased accessibility,” he said as per a statement released by the carrier.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.