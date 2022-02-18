IndiGo takes delivery of Airbus 320neo running on sustainable fuel

The country’s largest airline, IndiGo has taken delivery of its first aircraft operating on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The delivery was from Airbus.

This is the first international flight operated by any Indian carrier using SAF technology, the carrier said in a statement.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft departed at 21:50 hrs UTC on Feb 17, 2022 from Toulouse, France, and arrived at 11:00 hrs IST on February 18, 2022 at the Delhi Airport.

According to Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, the company is looking forward to embracing more such initiatives to reduce impact on the environment in line with its ESG goals.