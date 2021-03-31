Indraprastha Gas signs 10-year supply pact with DTC

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) on Wednesday signed a long term gas supply agreement with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to continue the supply of CNG to the public transporter's fleet of buses for ten years till December 2030.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, IGL said in a statement. DTC has long been one of IGL's largest customers. In 2010, the two had signed a long term Gas Supply Agreement under which IGL set up dedicated CNG filling facilities at 44 depots of DTC across Delhi and Noida with a total compression capacity of 10 lakh kgs per day.
While IGL is the largest CNG distribution company in the country, DTC is the largest CNG-powered bus service operator globally, with a fleet size of 3,762 buses at present. It is also in the process of procurement of 1,000 new CNG buses. DTC consumes around 2.80 lacs kgs of CNG per day for its buses which constitutes around 11 per cent of the daily CNG sale of IGL, the statement added.
