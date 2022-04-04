IRB Infra starts toll collection in Palsit-Dankuni highway in WB

Highway developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBIDL) has announced the commencement of toll collection on the Palsit-Dankuni national highway in West Bengal from April 2.

The 63.83 km six-lane highway whose project cost stood at ₹2,403 crore was executed under IRBIDL’s special purpose vehicle (SPV) and wholly-owned subsidiary Palsit Dankuni Tollway.

The project which falls under Bharatmala Pariyojana, will be executed by IRBIDL and its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust. The concession period and tolling is for 17 years from the date of appointment, including the construction period of 910 days.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director, IRBIDL, said, “This is our first project in the eastern region of India, the 10th State overall. We are grateful to all the authorities for extending their valuable support and cooperation.”