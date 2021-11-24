ISB, Civial Aviation Ministry to study effect of RCS on air travel

﻿

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India have signed an MoU to undertake research to analyse the effect of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) on commercial air travel in the country.

The MoU marks the extension of the socio-economic impact study of the UDAN scheme conducted by ISB pro-bono basis in 2020.

Encouraged by the response to the first phase, ISB and UDAN agreed to enhance the scope of the MoU.

As part of the MoU, ISB will conduct an in-depth analysis of RCS and prepare a case study that can be used in academic institutions and administrative training institutions for students of public policy.

The objective is to reflect on the background and structure of the RCS, and analyse the effect of the scheme on commercial air travel infrastructure in the country.

It will also examine whether the scheme is hitherto fulfilling its stated objectives, according to a release.