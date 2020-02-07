KCR flags off Corridor II of the Hyderabad Metro

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday commissioned the 11-km Corridor II of the L&T Hyderabad metro rail project. Now, totalling 69 km, Hyderabad Metro is the biggest PPP (Public-Private Partnership) metro project in the world and the second biggest metro in the country after Delhi.
Barring a 6-km stretch in the Old City, not taken up for want of Right of Way, the Hyderabad Metro now spans three dense Corridors, with Corridors-I and -III already commissioned.
The stretch opened today links Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad with Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad on the banks of the Musi river.
The metro covers the 11 km in 16 minutes as against the 45-60 minutes it would take by road.
The concessionaire L&T inked the agreement in September 2010. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 29-km Corridor Iin November 2017. The Metro project together with related infrastructure is expected to cost about ₹20,000 crore.
“As builders of nations, we are proud to be doing the projects that make India proud and the iconic Hyderabad Metro Rail project ranks among one of the most prestigious projects that we have executed,” said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro.
With this L&T completes the country’s second largest operational metro project in Hyderabad.
After the launch, the Chief Minister, accompanied by dignitaries, took the Metro’s first ride from Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station to mark the official launch of the service.
The State Government is working towards Phase-II of the Metro project, which includes linking the metro rail network with the Hyderabad international airport at Shamshabad.
