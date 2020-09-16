Logistics

Kozhikode air crash: 5 injured are still receiving medical treatment, says Puri

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 21 people, including the pilots.   -  PTI

Five people who were injured in the Kozhikode air crash last month are still receiving medical attention at hospitals, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 21 people, including the pilots.

A day after the crash, Puri had said 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 have been discharged, while three were critically injured in the B737 plane crash.

In a written reply to a question, Puri told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, “As on 14.09.2020, there are five persons who are still receiving medical attention at hospitals.”

On August 13, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) had announced the formation of a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of the Kozhikode plane crash.

The panel will submit its report preferably within five months, the board had said.

Published on September 16, 2020
