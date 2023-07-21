Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Heavy Civil Infrastructure business has been awarded the mandate to construct 135.45 km of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project (Bullet train) worth ₹7,000 crore.

The C3 package of the high-speed railway project has 124 km of viaduct and bridges, 36 bridges and crossings, three high-speed elevated train stations including Thane, Virara, and Boisar, six mountain tunnels, and river bridges going across Ulhas River, Vaitarna and Jagani.

L&T will be executing 92 per cent of the mainline work between Shilphata in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

“This is the second largest package that L&T has won in this project. By deploying state-of-the-art construction methods and extensive digital technologies, we will endeavour to complete this project, leveraging the experience from other MAHSR packages that we are currently executing,” said S V Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure) of Larsen & Toubro.

The 508 km Mumbai- Ahmedabad high-speed railway corridor’s first phase is expected to be operational in 2026. The trains will operate at 320 km/ hour.

The National High-Speed Railway Corporation stated that 100 engineers will be trained at a created facility at Surat depot for the project while 20 experts from Japan will undertake intensive training of the engineers, supervisors and technicians and certify their skills.

“The tender package marks the award of all the 11 civil packages of 508 km long MAHSR corridor, comprising 465 km long viaducts, 12 high-speed railway stations, 3 rolling stock depots, 28 steel bridges comprising 10 km of the viaduct, 24 river bridges, 9 tunnels including 7 km long India’s first undersea tunnel,” said a statement from NHSRCL.